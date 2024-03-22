FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.79

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.79 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 8688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.
FUJIFILM Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.
FUJIFILM’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FUJIFILM
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.