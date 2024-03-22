FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.79

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.79 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 8688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

FUJIFILM’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

