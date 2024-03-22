G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

WILC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 1,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

