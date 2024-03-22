G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 4.8 %
WILC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 1,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.79.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G. Willi-Food International
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.