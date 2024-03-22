G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.83

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.08. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 2,188 shares trading hands.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

