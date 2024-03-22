G999 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $62.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00083244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001418 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

