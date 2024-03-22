Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.88. 587,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,488. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.80. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

