Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells $111,991.84 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,265. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.