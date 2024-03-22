Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1332 per share. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

