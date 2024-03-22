Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.32

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.32 and last traded at $103.25, with a volume of 178008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,859,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

