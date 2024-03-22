Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.37

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.11, with a volume of 178631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Griffon Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Griffon by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 221,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

