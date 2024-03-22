Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $214,460.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.23 or 0.00691360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00132318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00211752 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00126420 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.