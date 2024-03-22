Guild Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $770.30. 1,979,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $720.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.