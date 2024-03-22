Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

