HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO Sells $912,602.78 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HCP remained flat at $27.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,720. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
