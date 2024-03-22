HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO Sells $912,602.78 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP remained flat at $27.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,720. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.