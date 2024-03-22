HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 8,009 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,320.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock remained flat at $27.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,720. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

