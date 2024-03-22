Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $12.43. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 297,584 shares.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $895.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

