Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $3.05. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,037,834 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

