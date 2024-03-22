Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

