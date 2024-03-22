Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Major Shareholder Acquires 484,673 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LILA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

