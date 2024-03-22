Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder Acquires 35,780 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,238. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

