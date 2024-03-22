Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells 14,349 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

