Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 18,235 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $54,460.89.

On Monday, February 12th, Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $40,641.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

RYTM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 413,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,243. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 260,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

