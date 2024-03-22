Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 33,214 Shares of Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 312,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $116.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

