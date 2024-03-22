Insider Selling: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,407,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,551. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Macerich

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

