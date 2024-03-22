Insider Selling: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,407,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,551. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.54%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

