Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.16. 36,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,121. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

