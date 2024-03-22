Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 309,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.14. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

