International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.56

Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 216827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

