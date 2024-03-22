International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.39

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.39 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.06), with a volume of 18,258,400 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

