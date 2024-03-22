Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

