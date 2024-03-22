Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 388,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 443,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 741,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 126.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 163,596 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 72.4% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 363,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 548,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.