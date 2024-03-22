Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.51

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 21416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 302,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

