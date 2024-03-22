Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.78

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 277522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

