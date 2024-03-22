Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.22

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 25657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $921.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.