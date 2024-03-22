Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 5.2% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,249. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

