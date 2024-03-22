Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.86

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 36327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,713,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

