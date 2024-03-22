Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.99

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 76302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $998.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QVML. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

