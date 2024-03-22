Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.18

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 807011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 445,878 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 365,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

