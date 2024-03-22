iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.60

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 567083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

