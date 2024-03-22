iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.00

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 45539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.