iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.52

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 891728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

