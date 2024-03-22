iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.88

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 1181738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.