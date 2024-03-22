iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $523.75

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $523.75 and last traded at $523.29, with a volume of 3535314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $519.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

