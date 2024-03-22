iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 904.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,938,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.76 and a 200 day moving average of $467.69. The company has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

