iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $523.80. 6,938,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.76 and its 200 day moving average is $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

