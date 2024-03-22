iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.63

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.63 and last traded at $114.56, with a volume of 1004087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.65.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,378 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.