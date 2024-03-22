iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,772. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

