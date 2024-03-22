iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.74

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 13052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.99.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.