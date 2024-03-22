iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $338.19

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $338.19 and last traded at $337.89, with a volume of 390680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

