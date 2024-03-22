iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.26

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 115167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

