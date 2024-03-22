iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.80

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 2330804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

