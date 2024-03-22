iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 392,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

